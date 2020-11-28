Probe into grant of licence for quarry

Project at Chengottumala approved despite grama sabha’s objection

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the State Single Window Clearance Board’s decision to clear the licence of a quarry project at Chengottumala. The order was issued by the panel noticing the alleged failure of the board to consider the local grama sabha’s objection against the project.

The judicial member of the commission, P. Mohanan, also sought separate investigation reports from the Chief Secretary, Secretary of the Industries Department and the Kozhikode District Collector on the incident. They were asked to submit the report in three weeks after studying the public complaints against the project.

It was on May 20 that the State Single Window Clearance Board considered the application for clearing the licence. The only condition set by the board was to secure environmental clearance. However, the complainants who approached the Human Rights panel against the decision said it was unfair to grant licence for such a project which was opposed by the grama sabha.

They also alleged that the board had not complied with the mandatory legal procedures to be followed while approving ventures under the red category.