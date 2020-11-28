Probe into grant of licence for quarry

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the State Single Window Clearance Board’s decision to clear the licence of a quarry project at Chengottumala. The order was issued by the panel noticing the alleged failure of the board to consider the local grama sabha’s objection against the project.
The judicial member of the commission, P. Mohanan, also sought separate investigation reports from the Chief Secretary, Secretary of the Industries Department and the Kozhikode District Collector on the incident. They were asked to submit the report in three weeks after studying the public complaints against the project.
It was on May 20 that the State Single Window Clearance Board considered the application for clearing the licence. The only condition set by the board was to secure environmental clearance. However, the complainants who approached the Human Rights panel against the decision said it was unfair to grant licence for such a project which was opposed by the grama sabha.
They also alleged that the board had not complied with the mandatory legal procedures to be followed while approving ventures under the red category.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath