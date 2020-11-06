Kozhikode

Probe begins into rape of 6-year-old in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Rural police have begun investigation into an incident in which a six-year-old girl was raped near her house on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place when the girl’s parents were away for work in a nearby quarry. The injured girl was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening. Sources said the police were on the lookout for a migrant labourer suspected of being involved in the incident.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 7:40:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/probe-begins-into-rape-of-6-year-old-in-kozhikode/article33041871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY