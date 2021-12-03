‘Prabhakiranam’ campaign launched to care for differently abled students

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil on Friday launched the National Service Scheme’s ‘Prabhakiranam’ campaign for caring for differently abled children to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Kozhikode. During the week-long campaign, NSS volunteers will meet differently abled students near their schools and houses to exchange gifts and pleasantries with them.

Opening the district-level observance, Mr. Devarkovil said efforts should be taken to ensure that the differently abled get the benefits of Central and State schemes. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the event held at R.K. Mission Higher Secondary School. M.K. Jayaraj, Director, ULCCS Foundation, was the chief guest. The project coordinators of the NSS and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were present.

NSS programme coordinators said the initiative would strive to spread the message of inclusive growth. Home visits will be conducted by the volunteers to reach out to bedridden students. The participation of 14,400 NSS volunteers from higher secondary schools would be ensured during the campaign, they said.