Post more house surgeons at GH: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Director, Health Services, to appoint the required number of house surgeons at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.
It was issued by commission judicial member P. Mohanadas on Wednesday.
The commission pointed out in its order that the hospital with facilities to treat over 2,500 patients had only 60 doctors and the number of house surgeons who assist them was very few.
In her report, the Director, Health Services, said that right now, there were only 50 posts of house surgeons and efforts were on to appoint another 25.
However, the commission observed that though the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council team suggested increasing the intake of house surgeons, a final decision was yet to be taken.
Patients were being put to difficulties because of this, the commission said.
