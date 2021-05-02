Police to ensure flawless camera surveillance

Drones to capture unlawful gathering, demonstrations, and rallies

The election authorities and the police will ensure a flawless camera surveillance covering all counting stations in Kozhikode district on Sunday. Visuals of all government officials and election agents entering the counting stations will be recorded.

All counting centres are equipped with closed circuit television cameras. Officials and election agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres after screening using door frame and hand-held metal detectors.

Meanwhile, drone cameras will capture visuals of unlawful gathering, demonstrations, and rallies. Control room personnel have been authorised to hire the required number of drones.

The third-eye surveillance is also expected to curb violations of the COVID-19 protocol. Those caught on camera will be booked under various Sections of the Epidemic Control Act. The rules will be equally applicable to counting officials and election agents.

“On Saturday, 1,134 more cases were registered in Kozhikode city for various protocol violations. Of the total number of cases, 1,082 were for not wearing masks properly,” said an official attached to the Special Branch. He added that enforcement would be intensified from Sunday.