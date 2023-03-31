HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officers to be trained in basic life support

A team of doctors specialised in emergency care offered support for live demonstration of lifesaving techniques

March 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police Association (KPA) in association with Junior Chamber of India (JCI) has launched a comprehensive practical training programme in basic life support for police officers. The training programme that was opened in Kozhikode on Friday with the support of the City traffic unit will cover all police stations within the city limits. Office-bearers of KPA and Kerala Police officers Association were present at the district-level launch event. A team of doctors specialised in emergency care offered support for live demonstration of lifesaving techniques. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.