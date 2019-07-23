Police go for community patrol to curb thefts in city

Following a spike in robbery and shoplifting in the city, the police have decided to step up night patrol with the support of community vigilantes.

Residents’ committees are being formed within all police station limits in the city for the purpose. Five police stations have already constituted such committees and started night patrol, which will go on till the end of the monsoon.

“Station House Officers have been asked to oversee the formation of residents’ committees and use their local knowledge to step up surveillance. The selected committee members will cover the area assigned to them, besides regular police patrol,” said District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George. He also pointed out that the participation of residents’ associations in the drive would ensure better coverage of vulnerable locations.

Sub Inspector Jayaprasad who coordinates the new drive within the Elathur police station limits said the police had the support of as many as seven residents’ associations. “We have finalised a rotation system convenient for the selected team members, and they will be on the field from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on all days,” he added.

The squad members will be using their own private vehicles for the purpose. They will cover the randomly selected residential areas during the vigil. Priority will be given to isolated residential areas and houses occupied by senior citizens. Residents’ association leaders have also been asked to submit a list of important areas to be covered.

Apart from private patrol, the police will use their own bike patrol squads to cover other locations, which are inaccessible by light motor vehicles. All police stations will have such squads in reserve to cover the randomly selected locations. Also, residents’ associations have been asked to ensure that surveillance cameras in their respective areas are functional.

“The main advantage of community patrol is that they cannot be identified easily. They will be using separate vehicles each day and will be able to keep tabs on strangers,” said Mr. Jayaprasad. He added that the police too would be able to join them occasionally for field assistance.