Police crack down on those spreading fake news

Those engaged in online propaganda against individuals, health workers and local body leaders by spreading false information on COVID-19 have started facing the music with the police cyber cell’s quick response to such crimes following a recent State-level directive.
The police recently booked an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker from Chalappuram, accused of spearheading a fake campaign against Thuneri block panchayat president C.H. Balakrishnan. According to the complainant, he was portrayed as a COVID-19 carrier in a fake online campaign by the accused.
In Kozhikode city and rural areas, probe is on into a number of such petitions against fake online campaigns that create misunderstanding and panic among the people.
Officials attached to the cyber cell said the tracking of the source of fake messages would be easier with the full-fledged functioning of the Kerala Police Cyberdome. “With the opening of its Kozhikode branch, we have the support of a large number of cyber experts to handle such incidents very effectively,” they said.
Health activists and doctors have also shared details of suspicious campaigners with the cyber cell. Action has also been intensified against people who recklessly share fake content on social media.
Station house officers have warned that the admins of WhatsApp groups will be held accountable in case they failed to report such fake messages to the police. The persons who post fake messages should be removed from the groups and the incident should be reported to the police with relevant screenshots to avoid legal action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath