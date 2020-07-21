Police crack down on those spreading fake news

Those engaged in online propaganda against individuals, health workers and local body leaders by spreading false information on COVID-19 have started facing the music with the police cyber cell’s quick response to such crimes following a recent State-level directive.

The police recently booked an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker from Chalappuram, accused of spearheading a fake campaign against Thuneri block panchayat president C.H. Balakrishnan. According to the complainant, he was portrayed as a COVID-19 carrier in a fake online campaign by the accused.

In Kozhikode city and rural areas, probe is on into a number of such petitions against fake online campaigns that create misunderstanding and panic among the people.

Officials attached to the cyber cell said the tracking of the source of fake messages would be easier with the full-fledged functioning of the Kerala Police Cyberdome. “With the opening of its Kozhikode branch, we have the support of a large number of cyber experts to handle such incidents very effectively,” they said.

Health activists and doctors have also shared details of suspicious campaigners with the cyber cell. Action has also been intensified against people who recklessly share fake content on social media.

Station house officers have warned that the admins of WhatsApp groups will be held accountable in case they failed to report such fake messages to the police. The persons who post fake messages should be removed from the groups and the incident should be reported to the police with relevant screenshots to avoid legal action.