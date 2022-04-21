Police Complaints Authority to hold sitting in Kozhikode
The Police Complaints Authority will hold a two-day sitting in Kozhikode district from April 25. Both pending complaints and fresh grievances will be considered at the sitting, which will be held at the Kozhikode taluk office conference hall.
