PMAY-LIFE: Kozhikode Corporation Council approves list of beneficiaries

Civic body in the process of identifying land for homeless

Civic body in the process of identifying land for homeless

The Kozhikode Corporation on Saturday approved the final list of beneficiaries under the 11th detailed project report (DPR) of the PMAY-LIFE housing scheme in the city. The new DPR is only for homeless people with land.

The applicants have been scrutinised through field investigation, and only deserving candidates have been included in the list, the Mayor said at a special corporation council meeting convened for the purpose.

Meanwhile, 20 applicants have been excluded due to various reasons. Some of them have already been included in the 10th DPR, while the others have inhabitable houses. Some were excluded, as their income was beyond specified level, while some had their identified land outside the city limits.

The corporation has started allocating funds to beneficiaries under the 9th DPR, while the documents of those under the 10th DPR are being verified.

On the other hand, the corporation is in the process of identifying land for the homeless. A campaign titled ‘Alivodithiri mannu’ has been launched to encourage private individuals to donate land to the homeless. The Mayor said any amount of land, as small as two or three cents, was acceptable, and that buildings up to three storeys could be constructed in the donated land to accommodate more families.