Plea to withdraw budget proposal

The All-India Private Schools’ and Children’s Welfare Association has sought withdrawal of the move to increase the bus tax for unaided schools. It was announced in the State Budget. N. Ramachandran Nair, chairman of the association, said this would affect private schools as the transport authorities were imposing huge fines.

Feb 11, 2020

