Play on Dalit freedom fighter to be staged in Kozhikode

Veerathai, a play on the life of Kuyili, a Dalit freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu, will be staged at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on May 31. The play presented by Chilanka Floating Theatre was scripted by Bichoos Chilanka and his daughter Chinnoos Chilanka is playing the lead role. There will be two shows, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. The proceeds from the performance will be used for the medical expenses of the playwright who is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. For passes, contact 9061168578, says a press release.