Planting of saplings marks Environment Day in Kozhikode

Policemen engaged in preparing saplings for planting on the premises of police stations in Kozhikode to mark World Environment Day on Friday.

Ministers launch greening drives in district

World Environment Day was observed in Kozhikode district with a variety of programmes amid lockdown restrictions.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran opened ‘Planthanal Koottam’, a project of the National Service Scheme in higher secondary schools. He planted a jackfruit sapling on the Government Guest House premises. NSS volunteers prepared jackfruit saplings at their homes during the lockdown period. They planted around 1.25 lakh saplings across the district as part of the project. Meanwhile, Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan launched the ‘Pachathuruthu project’ of Haritha Keralam Mission.

The Prakrithi Samrakshana Vedi is planting around 100 saplings across the district as part of the observance while the ‘Ente Swantham Iruvazhinji’ collective launched a four-month project of converting the banks of river Iruvazhinji into a ‘fruit valley’ by planting fruit-bearing trees.

Short film

Students of St.Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls’ Higher Secondary School made a short film, Nisarga, which speaks of several species like antlions and dragonflies that are rarely seen these days.

The Indian Institute of Spices Research distributed saplings of spices at the Free Birds Open Shelter Home at Malapparamba and trained children on how to take care of them.

Employees of Calicut University were given growbags to encourage vegetable cultivation. They also planted saplings on the campus. Employees of the District Suchitwa Mission and District Administration cleaned up the premises of the Civil Station. Local bodies also organised planting sessions in the district.

