People’s panel to step up surveillance following drug overdose deaths

April 18, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Determined to fight drug trafficking and the covert operation of drug pushers, local residents of Onchiyam in Kozhikode district have formed a new people’s action committee with the support of local politicians, youth organisation members, and police and Excise department officers. The trigger behind the formation of the committee is the recent death of two youths due to synthetic drug overdose.

The committee was formed after a public meeting convened by local body members in the village, which expressed concern over the increasing presence of drug pushers in the area. The committee members urged parents and school authorities to confidentially gather details of drug addicts and those who frequently get in touch with them.

An action committee member said all local residents and youth club members were urged to take up the issue seriously and instantly report details of suspicious individuals to the police or action committee functionaries. Apart from strengthening Janamaithri policing activities, night patrol too would be strengthened considering the action committee’s demand, he added.

It was on April 12 that two youths,Kaliyath Randeep, 30, and Akshay Babu, 26, were found dead at Onchiyam and one of their friends was hospitalised. The Onchiyam incident took place when the police were busy probing another similar case that claimed the life of Amal Surya, a 25-year-old youth from Koyilandy on March 20.

Police sources said the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force were proceeding with their investigations to track a gang of drug pushers, who were reportedly in touch with the victims. They added the formation of people’s vigilance committees in villages would be encouraged to ensure an improved surveillance in the area.

According to police sources, there were five suspected synthetic-drug induced deaths in Eramala and Onchiyam panchayats recently. The suspects could be exposed only with better cooperation on the part of the victims’ families and friends, who remained tight-lipped now, they said.