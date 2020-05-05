Kozhikode

People returning from other States to contact health centres

Sigh of relief: A health worker , who underwent COVID-19 treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, being discharged on Tuesday.

1,050 persons under observation in Kozhikode

No new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Tuesday even as the Health Department has urged those returning from other States to inform their details to the nearest primary health centre.

23 discharged

In a release, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that only 1,050 people were under surveillance here now. They include 18 people at the hospital.

Twenty-three people were discharged on Tuesday. No one is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital now as all the patients have been discharged.

The directive to passengers from other States was issued against the backdrop of the return of people stranded there to their native places across the State.

Of the 2,039 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 1,876 are negative. Results of 133 samples are awaited, the release added.

