Panic over duck deaths in Palakkad

Death of 60 ducks brought from Tamil Nadu at Tholanur, near Alathur, on Wednesday caused panic among people for a few hours. The Animal Husbandry officials soon allayed their fears, and ruled out the possibility of bird flu as the cause of death.
They said the ducks died because of the transfer to a hot condition soon after having been given vaccination. They had been kept in a shed covered with thick plastic sheet. Animal Husbandry Department’s public relations officer Joju David said extreme heat could be the reason for the death of the birds.
The authorities have directed the people bringing ducks from Tamil Nadu to shift them to open spaces and ensure availability of water.
