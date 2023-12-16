Painting contest as part of Beypore water fest

December 16, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

A painting competition will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore, for students and the public at 9 a.m. on December 23 as part of the Beypore International Water Fest. Students of lower primary section can compete in crayons painting, while those in upper primary, high school and higher secondary sections as well as the public will have competitions in pencil drawing and water colour painting. To register, contact 90370-47059 / 77365-27575 or mail to beyporewaterfest@gmail.com.