Over 6 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

In a big haul, officers of the Air Customs Intelligence seized more than 6 kg of gold from passengers who arrived by three flights at the Calicut International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said that two passengers attempted to smuggle out gold in compound form weighing 2.333 kg in the Air Arabia flight that arrived from Sharjah early morning. One of the passengers, Jaseela Valiya Parambath, of Peringalam, Kannur, had concealed the compound weighing 1.673 kg inside her undergarments while the male passenger, Muhammed Aseeb of Chundapuram, Kozhikode, had hidden 660 gm of the precious metal in three capsule-shaped packets in the rectum. The value of the gold after extraction was around ₹90 lakh, officials said.

In the second incident, customs sleuths intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai and seized 3.701 kg of gold in paste form.

The total market value of the gold seized was around ₹1.65 crore.

The passengers, Korangad Shanavas of Thamarassery, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the compound inside the socks worn by him.