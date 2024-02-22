GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Out of Ten, short film by Farook school,to premiere on Saturday

Short film portrays inequalities in society as observed by a lower primary student

February 22, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Nine-year-old Eshal Eeman had a little difficulty holding the duck on the first take. But the excitement has not waned yet, as she narrated her experience to reporters at the Calicut Press Club on Thursday.

She enjoyed becoming Hiba, one of the lead characters in the short film Out of Ten, in which she shared screen space with around 40 other schoolmates.

Out of Ten, which is to be premiered on Saturday, is an in-house venture of Farook ALP School at Feroke and is produced by Vazhayoor Service Cooperative Bank. Nine years after their debut short film Uchakkanji made waves in several film festivals, the school has come up with Out of Ten, which portrays inequalities in society as observed by a lower primary student.

“The film explores the need to consider living conditions of students while imparting education. It discusses the innocence of children and the attitude society should have towards them,” headmaster K.M. Muhammadutty said.

Faisal Abdulla, a member of the school faculty, is the director of the film which he co-scripted with his colleague Salam Tharammal. PTA president Haris P.P. is the cinematographer. The remaining members of the faculty served as the movie crew.

Out of Ten is the story of two children, Rahul and his classmate and tutor Hiba. The challenges that Hiba faces as she tries to teach some basic words to Rahul and the transformation she undergoes as she understands the social conditions in which Rahul lives form the plot of the 30-minute movie.

The movie will be screened at Surabhi Cinemas, Ramanattukara, at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.

