Operation Screen in full swing in Kozhikode

133 vehicles have been tracked since the launch of the drive

‘Operation Screen’ by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) against misuse of cooling films is in full swing in Kozhikode district with the support of four special squads. Since the launch of the drive, 133 vehicles have been tracked.

At present, the penalty for using hard cooling films is ₹1,250. For minor violations like use of light cooling films, the fine is ₹250. According to MVD officials, enforcement involves an awareness campaign as well.

An MVD official said 58 vehicles were traced on the first day of the drive on Sunday. “On Monday, 75 vehicles were traced. Checking was conducted by four squads in two shifts. Besides, there are two separate night squads,” he added.

Though there were complaints of violations by government officials and people’s representatives, MVD officials said they had not come across such incidents. However, they made it clear that no exemption would be given to official vehicles found violating norms.

Meanwhile, a special squad member said several people had been voluntarily removing cooling films and stickers from their vehicles. “Similar is the case with other unpermitted extra fittings and alterations. They will also be taken seriously,” he added.

Vehicle owners booked for use of banned accessories will have to remove them and produce the vehicles for inspection again in three days. There is also an option to instantly remove films and get clearance. Fine can be remitted online or using swipe card. Those who refuse to pay fine or produce vehicles for re-inspection will have to face further legal actions, including cancellation of registration certificate or licence.