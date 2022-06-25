Operation Race puts stunt riders under scanner in Kozhikode

Special drive under road safety initiative to continue till July 5

Around 100 reckless riders have been caught in Operation Race of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kozhikode. Those who sped away on seeing checking squads were caught on camera, and the department proceeded against them with stringent action, including suspension of driving licence and registration certificate.

Since June 22, the squads have been on the field with their high-resolution cameras to keep an eye on road stunts. The drive will be on till July 5. Efforts are also on to blacklist vehicles found involved in frequent traffic rule violations.

MVD officials attributed most accidents on city roads to reckless driving, zig-zag race, red-light jumping, lane discipline violation, lack of physical and mental fitness, and use of mobile phones while driving. The drive will focus on all these aspects and expose violators on the spot with digital evidence, they said.

“Apart from reckless riders, we will be tracking owners of such vehicles for their failure to ensure road safety. Altered vehicles will not be allowed to hit the road in the wake of some fatal accidents that claimed many lives,” said an MVD official now part of the checking squads. He added that the misuse of mobile phones was common among motorbike riders signalling an unhealthy trend.

Those who are physically unfit to drive will also be under the scanner during the special drive. According to MVD officials, those who are physically or mentally unfit can create a lot of safety risks on the road, and the squads have been asked to keep an eye on such persons. As usual, checking against drunk driving is also in full swing, they said.

The squads are mostly in search of superbikes with altered body, modified silencers and head lamps, and ultra-high performance tyres violating the prescribed automobile standards. Apart from legal proceedings, vehicles involved in road racing with altered mechanical components will be impounded on the spot. Details of legal action will be released on the official MVD portal on the completion of the drive.