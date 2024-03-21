March 21, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

The Vadakara Lok Sabha seat had been a stronghold of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for long, and between 1996 and 2009, only CPI(M) candidates got elected from here. But since then, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates have been winning from the segment. The formation of the Revolutionary Marxist Party by CPI(M) rebels in Onchiyam led by T.P. Chandrasekharan (TP) in 2008, the breaking away of the Janata Dal (United) in 2009, and Chandrasekharan’s murder in 2012 are perceived to be the main reasons. How do you assess the LDF’s chances?

We believe the situation is favourable to the LDF. Indian politics has changed a lot after the above-mentioned developments happened. I will not say that TP’s murder has not had any impact. But all the Assembly segments in the constituency, except Vadakara, are represented by LDF MLAs now. If TP’s murder was the only important issue here, people would not have elected our candidates. The socialists, who have a presence here, have returned to the LDF too.

Parliament elections are influenced by some other factors. Many people have been expressing their wish to have a non-BJP secular government in New Delhi. In 2019, there was a widespread campaign saying the Congress would lead such a government and Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister. However, it will not influence voters this time. The Congress is resorting to a “soft communalism”, which is another version of what is practised by the BJP. That party continues to be ambivalent towards the attempts to polarise the country. Many of their elected representatives have no remorse in joining the BJP. There is no point in electing Congress MPs from Kerala. Only Left MPs can form a solid support to a non-BJP government at the Centre, and influence the INDIA alliance.

What are your major promises for Vadakara’s voters?

Many people in the Nadapuram-Kuttiyadi upland areas are affected by human-animal conflict, which is a major issue in the agriculture sector. There is no panacea to solve it as the forest laws are under the Union government. The Centre should also allocate more funds to address the issue. I will raise the farmers’ concerns in Parliament and meet officials and experts to find an amicable solution. There should be legal provisions to annihilate wild animals that create problems in human habitats. The lack of fair price for agriculture crops is another issue. Projects such as the one to help the coconut growers of Kuttiyadi will be taken up.

There is an anti-incumbency feeling among the people due to the delay in delivery of social security benefits, shortage of subsidised food products in fair price shops, and the late disbursal of salaries to government employees and pensioners. Do you think they will impact the polls?

There is a financial crisis, but the LDF government did not create it. The Centre is responsible for the situation. We are not surprised to see the BJP blaming us for the crisis, but how can the UDF play second fiddle to it? The UDF should have supported us in getting our rights from the Centre, but they didn’t do it. Many people used to think that the State government is at fault. During our campaign, we have tried to convince them about the dip in Kerala’s share of the Central taxes and how the Union government is trying to bring in new methods to financially strangle us. The recent Supreme Court orders in our favour have helped us explain our stand.