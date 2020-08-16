Online visitor register for shops introduced in Kozhikode

In an attempt to support the COVID-19 related data analytics and management of information, the COVID-19 Jagratha portal conceptualised and designed by the Kozhikode district administration with the support of the National Informatics Centre and IT Mission has introduced online visitor register service.
The feature will enable shop owners, commercial establishments and event management firms to replace the conventional registration method with an easy electronic alternative. One can simply generate a QR code using the mobile number and display it at shops. Anyone can just scan the QR code and enter their details on the portal.
According to IT Mission officials, one of the main objective is to reduce the use of pen-and-paper method and offer a safer e-option. Apart from this, administrators can ensure the accuracy of date and its easy retrieval for future references.
All shops and commercial establishments have been asked to migrate to the new method and display the QR code for customers. Local self-government bodies in the district have been asked to ensure proper compliance with the latest directive by all shops. Those who do not have smartphones can seek the help of shop owners to scan the code and enter data.
According to Health Department officials, data uploaded on the portal is crucial for adopting appropriate preventive measures in case of confirming new COVID-19 cases. Using the data, health workers can easily track primary contacts of patients.
