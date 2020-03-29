Online service benefits over 600 persons

The online service introduced by the Kozhikode district administration to issue self-declaration forms for police verification has benefited over 600 persons.

The service, which was launched on Friday, is operated with the support of a web application named ‘COVID-19 jagratha’. Other updates and statistics on COVID-19 outbreak are also available on the application, a press release said.

At the same time, to meet COVID-19 threat, the district administration has opened 73 care centres with all necessary facilities. Eight of them have already started functioning. Arrangements are also in place at six temporary shelters where around 600 rough sleepers were recently accommodated.