Kozhikode

Online concert on Rafi anniversary

The Mohammed Rafi Foundation in Kozhikode is organising a variety of programmes on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

For Rafi music lovers, a live Rafi concert will be available through the official Facebook page of the foundation. Noted physician and musician Meharoof Raj, singer Sourav Kishan, known as Chota Rafi, and Hiba Firoz will take part in the concert.

A quiz competition will also be conducted to create awareness on Mohammed Rafi among the new generation. The foundation is also releasing a directory of its members as well as a book ‘Rafi Nama’ written by Jamal Kochangadi.

As in the previous years, the foundation will financially help 41 suffering artistes on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 1:58:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/online-concert-on-rafi-anniversary/article35642959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY