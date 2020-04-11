One positive case in Kozhikode

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 13.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the 67-year-old from Edachery had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Two of his sons had come from Dubai and were under home isolation since March 18. He was discharged after his body fluid samples had tested negative on April 2. However, the medical board at the hospital suggested testing the samples again, the result of which turned out to be positive. His family members had been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for detailed tests, said Dr. Jayasree.

Another 437 people were removed from the list of home quarantine on Saturday, bringing down the total number of those under observation to 17,387. This includes 23 people at the isolation ward of the medical college hospital. Eleven people were discharged from the hospital. So far, 13 people from Kozhikode district, two from Kasaragod and one from Kannur had tested positive for the virus here. Of them, six from Kozhikode and both the patients from Kasaragod have recovered.

Delivery of medicines

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has directed local bodies to ensure delivery of life-saving drugs. This comes in the wake of reports that patients who had undergone liver or kidney transplant and cancer patients were finding it difficult to get medicines. If they are not available in government hospitals or Karunya medical stores, local bodies should seek the help of sponsors to get them from the open market. Help desks should be set up for the purpose.