One more held in deer poaching case

The Thamarassery Forest officials on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the case of deer hunting near Anakkampoyil.

Surrenders

The arrested man, V.R. Binu of Koodaranhi, surrendered before Regional Forest Officer O.K. Neethu after the court ordered him to do so after he sought bail.

K.P. Jitheesh, George Kutty, Bobby C. Sebastian and P.Shajil Mon were arrested in connection with the case earlier, a press release said.