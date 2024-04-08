One expelled from Kozhikode under KAAPA

April 08, 2024 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City Police, on Saturday, expelled a 42-year-old man from Poovattuparamba in Kozhikode district after imposing the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) on him. Muhammed Basheer has been accused of causing bodily harm to people using weapons and otherwise, causing physical and mental harm to minors, using abusive and sexually suggestive language, threatening, kidnapping and extortion, in several places under the Kunnamangalam, Mavoor and Medical College police station limits.

The decision was made was based on a report submitted by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Anuj Paliwal to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, who issued the order. The ban will be effective for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, the District Police Chief has directed the Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) and Sub Divisional Police Officers to continue adopting severe steps against those engaged in anti-social activities in the district and to document the details of habitual criminals.