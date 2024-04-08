GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

One expelled from Kozhikode under KAAPA

the District Police Chief has directed the Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) and Sub Divisional Police Officers to continue adopting severe steps against those engaged in anti-social activities

April 08, 2024 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode City Police, on Saturday, expelled a 42-year-old man from Poovattuparamba in Kozhikode district after imposing the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) on him. Muhammed Basheer has been accused of causing bodily harm to people using weapons and otherwise, causing physical and mental harm to minors, using abusive and sexually suggestive language, threatening, kidnapping and extortion, in several places under the Kunnamangalam, Mavoor and Medical College police station limits.

The decision was made was based on a report submitted by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Anuj Paliwal to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, who issued the order. The ban will be effective for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, the District Police Chief has directed the Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) and Sub Divisional Police Officers to continue adopting severe steps against those engaged in anti-social activities in the district and to document the details of habitual criminals.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.