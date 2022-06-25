One-day workshop for persons working in hazardous work environments
NDRF members led the programme
The District-level Disaster Management Authority, in association with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, organised a one-day workshop for persons working in hazardous work environments at the District Planning Committee office conference hall, here on Saturday. Additional District Magistrate C. Mohamed Rafeeq opened the workshop. Officers representing the National Disaster Response Force led the workshop. Nearly 100 workers attended the programme.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.