NDRF members led the programme

The District-level Disaster Management Authority, in association with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, organised a one-day workshop for persons working in hazardous work environments at the District Planning Committee office conference hall, here on Saturday. Additional District Magistrate C. Mohamed Rafeeq opened the workshop. Officers representing the National Disaster Response Force led the workshop. Nearly 100 workers attended the programme.