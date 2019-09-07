Onam trade fairs under Legal Metrology scanner

In view of the rising number of special trade fairs during Onam, the Legal Metrology Department in Kozhikode has launched a drive to track the use of altered weights and measures. The Department has stepped up surprise inspections in supermarkets and other shops following a directive by the Collector.

Customers have been asked to keep an eye on fraudulent sales. Only those weights and measures certified by Legal Metrology can be used at seasonal trade fairs.

Special squad members said their inspection would cover flower stalls set up by seasonal traders in the city. There are complaints from various sources about attempts by some traders to sell flowers at exorbitant rates, without using proper weighing measures.

The Food Safety Department is an active partner in the ongoing surprise inspections to check whether there are attempts to adulterate food items for increased profit. Samples have been collected from some of the supermarkets in the city, where low quality products were allegedly displayed for Onam sales. Action will be initiated against such shops on getting the final test report from the Regional Analytical Laboratory.

At a recent district-level meeting, LPG gas suppliers have been asked to ensure fair business during the Onam season. They were asked to remain alert against hoarding and black marketing attempts.

Officials from the Dairy Development Department said steps to track the sale of adulterated milk had been taken in the district. It would help prevent the bulk purchase of poor quality milk from other States to cash in on the Onam market, they said.

According to officials, a quality test lab exclusively for checking milk samples was opened at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Combined checking squads from various departments will also ensure the fair execution of seasonal offers by various traders.