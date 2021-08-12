On a mission to study lives of national leaders

‘GIANTS’ project for students of Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School focusses on the theme freedom

A group of students from Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School, Mukkom, Kozhikode, are on a project to study the mission and vision of 11 of our national leaders from Rabindranath Tagore to Mohammed Abdurahiman, with the running theme being freedom.

According to E. Hasbulla, coordinator of the club, eight girls and four boys are part of the project titled ‘GIANTS’ under the mentorship of teachers in the Department of English. The school authorities said that the objective is to equip the students with thinking skills for scaling greater heights in intellectual and academic spheres.

Mohammed Sadaf is exploring the life of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. He has read widely about Nehru from primary and secondary sources. He has done e-mail communications with members of the Nehru family, such as Rahul Gandhi, as well. Jans from the science stream, who is writing about Mahatma Gandhi, had a chance to communicate with Rajmohan Gandhi, historian and the grandson of Gandhi. Nimras, a girl from the humanities stream made use of her social media skills to collect Subhashini Ali’s email address and phone contact and managed to collect some valid observations about Captain Lakshmi, her mother and leader of the Rani Jhansi regiment of the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose.

The project had begun with a brain storming session on freedom headed by A.M. Shinas, writer and faculty of history at KKTM Government College Pullut, Kodungallur, Thrissur. A session on writing history was arranged next, where Mujeeb Rahiman of Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, spoke. Students were given additional support from history teachers, most of who are PhDs, from different colleges in Kerala, as external supervisors. The students are directed to submit their drafts periodically so as to give them necessary guidance. As of now, the students have submitted three drafts prior to their presentation at a seminar to be held on August 15 to mark Independence Day.

Academic M.N. Karassery will open the event titled ‘The Idea of a Nation’. Former principal of the school Mohammed Ali Kootil will preside over the function.