Old office of Kozhikode Corporation to be protected as heritage structure

Detailed project report to be prepared soon

The old office of the Kozhikode Corporation, a century-old building, will be protected as a heritage structure, Archives and Museums Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

Speaking after a meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Saturday, the Minister said the Corporation Council had earlier decided to preserve the building and that his department would cooperate in the matter. The detailed project report will be prepared soon.

The Minister said a meeting of historians and archaeologists would be convened soon to discuss the matter, considering the antiquity and historical significance of the building.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of protecting the Comtrust building in the city under the heritage conservation project.