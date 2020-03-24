No new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Monday.

However, one Kannur resident undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital has turned positive for the virus.

According to sources, the condition of the two patients who tested positive earlier is stable.

A total of 8,408 persons are under observation for the suspected infection in the district now. As many as 263 were added to the list on Monday, said a release. Nineteen persons are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital and 17 are at the medical college hospital.

Eight persons were discharged from the general hospital. Of the 190 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests so far, 158 are negative and three, including that of the Kannur resident, are positive. The results of 29 others are awaited.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that checking had been intensified at the border points of Kuttiyadi, Puthuppady and Olavanna. Forty-four persons were given counselling through the mental health helpline, she said.