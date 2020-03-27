No new cases in Kozhikode district

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 cases in Kozhikode district for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
The number of people under observation, meanwhile, has gone up to 10,324, including 350 who were newly added.
Twenty-seven people are under surveillance at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital and 19 are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Two persons were discharged from the medical college hospital. Five persons from the district are right now undergoing treatment after they tested positive for the virus.
Two persons from Kasaragod and one person from Kannur too are being treated here after they were found to have been infected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.