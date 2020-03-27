Kozhikode

No new cases in Kozhikode district

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 cases in Kozhikode district for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The number of people under observation, meanwhile, has gone up to 10,324, including 350 who were newly added.

Twenty-seven people are under surveillance at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital and 19 are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Two persons were discharged from the medical college hospital. Five persons from the district are right now undergoing treatment after they tested positive for the virus.

Two persons from Kasaragod and one person from Kannur too are being treated here after they were found to have been infected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 12:37:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/no-new-cases-in-kozhikode-district/article31177327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY