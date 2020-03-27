No new cases in Kozhikode district

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 cases in Kozhikode district for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The number of people under observation, meanwhile, has gone up to 10,324, including 350 who were newly added.

Twenty-seven people are under surveillance at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital and 19 are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Two persons were discharged from the medical college hospital. Five persons from the district are right now undergoing treatment after they tested positive for the virus.

Two persons from Kasaragod and one person from Kannur too are being treated here after they were found to have been infected.