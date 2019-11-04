No more wayside vending near Kozhikode Beach

Street vendors on Kozhikode beach were given time till 12 midnight on Sunday to shift their carts to the beach from roadsides.

The step is being taken by the Kozhikode Corporation as part of a series of programmes to improve the ambiance of the beach. Carts occupying the road near the footpath on the beach opposite the corporation office building were identified as a major cause for traffic congestion in the area during peak hours and holidays.

The corporation had organised several meetings of street vendors in the last one week. There are 90 eligible vendors selling products on the beach in 69 carts. Of them, 27 are kept on the roadside, while the remaining are scattered across the beach. Among the vendors are 20 who sell tea and snacks, 35 who sell ice products and fruits or vegetables in brine, five who sell fancy products, 13 who sell ice cream, and 17 others.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said the carts would be moved to the outer perimeter of the beach just within the wall that separates it from the road. “Parking space on the beach will be available for free once the carts are shifted. Consequently, traffic will be smoother,” he added.

The civic body has an action plan for the beach. It will be executed in a few months. The plan includes aligning the scattered carts in a row, setting the ground to place carts with a tiled floor and providing electricity and water connections.

Vendors were given orientation on how to go about the business once the carts are shifted to the beach. Besides, food safety awareness sessions were conducted for them. Those shifting to the beach will have to pay the Department of Ports a user fee of ₹1,200 along with a licence fee of ₹8,000 to the corporation.