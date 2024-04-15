No headway in probe into drug overdose deaths in Kozhikode

April 15, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Even after three deaths due to synthetic drug overdose recently and other five similar suspected cases, the invisible gang of drug pushers who abetted these deaths is still remaining untracked in Kozhikode district. Despite the initial finding of the police that an eleven-member gang is suspected to be behind the deaths, there is no breakthrough yet in the case.

Koyilandy native Amal Surya was the first victim who succumbed to synthetic drug overdose on March 20. The syringes used by the 25-year-old had been recovered from the spot. The other two youths - Kaliyath Randeep, 30, and Akshay Babu, 26 - were found dead at Onchiyam on April 12 when the investigation was in full swing into the first incident.

Though the investigation has brought to light these three youths’ long years of synthetic drug addiction, the names of those who lured them to the drug pushers’ groups are still unknown.

“As all the three deaths happened within a month, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force are actively investigating the cases with a focus on tracking all who contacted the youths at various times. The squads have already secured valuable information to net the suspects,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe. He said the increasing synthetic drug consumption among youths was also found to be a reason behind rise in number of crimes in rural areas.

According to police sources, there were mysterious elements behind the death of other five youths from Eramala and Onchiyam panchayats near Vadakara in Kozhikode district. The investigations launched by the local police failed to make any headway with the alleged non-cooperation on the part of victims’ relatives.

A local body member from Vadakara said the increasing presence of migrant labourers in the drug pushers’ network was continuing to be a big concern for villagers in Kozhikode district. “The vigilance was very high when their number was very low in the rural areas. Now, nobody was seemingly bothered to monitor these workers’ camps and suspicious activities,” he pointed out.