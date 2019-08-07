The State Cabinet is reported to have discussed on Wednesday the resuming of operations of the Kozhikode-based SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd., earlier known as Steel Complex Ltd. However, no official decision was forthcoming. The functioning of the company, a joint venture of the Steel Authority of India Ltd. and the State government, had been stopped for over five weeks after the KSEB cut off its power connection as pending dues amounted to ₹2.6 crore.
No decision on Steel Complex
Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 11:11:37 PM
