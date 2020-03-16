There is no bar on treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients at private hospitals, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.
He said in a press release on Monday that some of the prominent private hospitals in Kozhikode district were found to refer suspected patients to the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital. There had been complaints about foreigners being denied treatment at some private hospitals. The Collector said that all hospitals with modern facilities should offer treatment to patients and the testing of body fluid samples of patients could be done at the medical college hospital. Private hospitals should appoint nodal officers who should be in touch with the District Medical Officer, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.