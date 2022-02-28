No action yet on illegal landfilling near NH bypass in Kozhikode

‘Soil deposited on wetland could lead to flooding during rains’

Despite joint efforts by Kozhikode Corporation councillors of two neighbouring wards and protest by two major political parties, the Revenue department is yet to take any action to remove soil deposited on a wetland near Chevarambalam, under the pretext of landfilling for NH Bypass widening.

Chevarambalam councillor Saritha Parayeri and Civil Station councillor M.N. Praveen had directly complained to the District Collector about landfilling beside the national highway over a week ago. The local committees of the CPI(M) and the BJP have already started protest at the site and have approached the village officer demanding action, but with no result.

The wetland adjoining the NH is partially filled to widen the road. However, the private individual who owns the land has filled a part of the remaining wetland so that it is of the same height as the NH.

“This wetland is where all the water from Chevarambalam flows into when it rains. There are three culverts here that take water to the Connolly canal thus preventing flooding. But one of those culverts has been blocked partially due to landfilling, thus preventing water flow,” said Ms. Saritha. She added that if the land was filled, nearby plots would get waterlogged at the slightest rain. There are a few Scheduled Caste colonies in the vicinity that may be affected by possible floods.

Ms. Saritha and Mr. Praveen had brought up the issue at the recent corporation council meeting, following which the Mayor had assured them that the matter would be taken up with the District Collector. However, nothing has been done in that regard.

“The Collector blamed the corporation for filling the land beside the highway with garbage. But this particular landfilling is not garbage. It is the same soil that is used for NH widening and hence not easily discernible,” Ms. Saritha said, adding that filling has gone much beyond the border stones of the highway.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, had visited the site and assured protestors that necessary action would be taken.