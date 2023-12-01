HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITC, IIST ink pact to promote cooperation in research

The MoU to promote cooperation in research will open up more opportunities to both institutions, says IIST Director

December 01, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in research, academic, and other areas of mutual interest.

A press release in Kozhikode on Thursday said that the institutes would collaborate on joint supervision of MTech and PhD thesis works and conducting conferences, seminars, and workshops jointly. The collaboration will encourage research in the field of space science and technology.

“The MoU will help both the institutions to exchange information on research and academic programmes,” said Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC. The decision to jointly supervise MTech and PhD students for their research projects will facilitate the use of laboratory facilities at both institutions by students. Beneficiary students will be selected considering their merit in academic and research areas.

“We must focus on the proper follow-up of the MoU for joint research in related fields and research outcomes,” said S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, IIST. The MoU will open up more and more opportunities to both institutes, he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / universities and colleges / science and technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.