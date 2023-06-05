NIT-Calicut excels in NIRF ranking, jumps from 31st to 23rd position 

June 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) bounced back by climbing eight positions from the previous year to secure the 23rd rank in the engineering stream in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on Monday.

Besides, the institute also retained its second position in Architecture for the third consecutive year. For Architecture and Planning, the position of NIT-C is not only the best among all the 31 NITs in the country but also better than even old-generation IITs like IIT Kharagpur.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, said, “We have made several efforts in the last couple of years to improve the teaching-learning process and research. Apart from significant improvements in research funding brought by faculty members, the institute’s focus on supporting research and innovation by UG students through special financial support schemes has resulted in an increased number of publications and patents.”

He said that the improvements in ranking as well as recent achievements in NBA accreditation were examples of the quality of education and research at the institute. “We are poised for greater heights in the years to come. I congratulate my faculty, staff, and students for this remarkable achievement,” Prof. Krishna added.

Prof. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director and Chairperson of the Centre for Quality Assurance and Enhancement (CQAE) at NIT-C, said, “The positions in ranking parameters, such as teaching-learning resources, which are an indicator of the high-quality teaching process, and graduate outcomes, which comprise campus placements, higher studies, as well as academic results, are the best among top NITs and many new IITs in the country.”

She said that NIT-C restricted the class strength to a maximum of 50 students and engaged multiple batches. “Though this requires more resources, it allows greater interaction between faculty and students, and it is one of the reasons for the excellent score in multiple parameters,” Prof. Sathidevi added.

The improved placement, pay packages, opportunities for higher studies obtained by the students, and improvement in the number of qualified permanent faculty members and their research outcomes are some of the parameters that contributed to this achievement, according to a press release.