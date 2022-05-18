NIT-C to streamline research in health care

Signs MoU with MVRCCRI and DMMC, Wayanad

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute (MVRCCRI), Kozhikode, and Dr. Moopen’s Medical College (DMMC), Wayanad, for undertaking collaborative research in health care.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC, and Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, medical director, MVRCCRI, signed the agreement on Tuesday. The objective of the collaboration is to stimulate quality education and training to conduct joint collaborative research, undertake multi-centric trials of research projects and promote inter-institutional cooperation, a press release said here.

The MoU between NITC and DMMC, signed by Dr. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NITC, and Dr. Gopakumaran Kartha, dean, DMMC, on Monday, focuses on research, faculty and student exchange and development of methodologies in joint teaching and learning.

The agreement emphasises fulfilling the unmet clinical needs with technologies, development of bio-devices in a cost-effective way using the Make in India project and exploring the scope of application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the creation of various diagnostic and therapeutic tools.