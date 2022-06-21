Kozhikode

NIT-C observes International Day of Yoga

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) observed the 8th International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga For Humanity’ on the campus on Tuesday. NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna led a meditation session for all participants.


