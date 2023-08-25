HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-C Foundation Day on September 1

An exhibition of innovations and research activities titled ‘SKYLIGHT 23’ by all 13 academic departments of NIT-C will be held on the day

August 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology-Calicut is celebrating its 63rd Foundation Day on September 1, 2023, marking the day the institute came into existence as Calicut Regional Engineering College (CREC) in 1961.

On the occasion, the institute plans to honour S. Nagaraja (Principal-Charge of CREC), Prof. Nagaraj B.N., Prof. E. Gopinathan, Prof. T.L. Jose, and Prof. Sandeep Sancheti (Directors-in charge of NIT-C), P.S. Sathidevi (former Director-in-charge and former Deputy Director of NIT-C) and Prof. M.N. Bandyopadhyay (former Director of NIT-C).

Gajjala Yoganand, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-C, will preside over the function. B.K. Das, Director General of the Electronics and Communication System, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the chief guest, will deliver Prof. Kesava Rao Memorial Lecture on the occasion. Swami Atmapriyananda, Pro-Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, will deliver an invited talk.

The institute has selected eight alumni under seven different categories for the Distinguished Alumnus Award (DAA 2023) for their exemplary achievements.

An exhibition of innovations and research activities titled ‘SKYLIGHT 23’ by all 13 academic departments of NIT-C will be held on the Foundation Day, from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The expo will showcase the strengths and research outputs of the departments. A cultural evening, featuring showcasing the talents of NIT-C students, and dance and music forms from different regions in India, shall conclude the day-long festivities.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.