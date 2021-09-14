Nipah curbs in Chathamangalam and nearby wards lifted

No cases reported from area during incubation period

Containment zone restrictions in Chathamangalam grama panchayat and surrounding wards in Kodiyathoor grama panchayat and Mukkom Municipality in Kozhikode district, imposed in the wake of the death of a 12-year-old boy due to Nipah infection, have been lifted.

This is because no new positive cases have been reported from the area during the incubation period of 14 days. A release quoting Health Minister Veena George, issued from Thiruvananthapuram, said on Tuesday that ward number 9 in Chathamangamalam, however, would continue to have the restrictions. These decisions were taken after deliberations by an expert committee and a medical board.

Shops in other wards could be opened and people could travel. Those who had fever or other symptoms should stay at home. Ms. George said that any uneasiness should be reported to health workers.

Three more people on the boy’s contact list have turned negative for the virus. So far 143 samples had been found to have no trace of the infection.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination that was stopped in view of the Nipah death in the containment zone areas would be resumed on Wednesday. Those who have symptoms, however, should not go for vaccination. As many as 9,593 people remain to get the first dose. The vaccination would be held in various sessions with 500-1,000 people slotted in each one.