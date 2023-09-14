Nipah: Containment zones declared in nine panchayats in Kozhikode

September 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

As Nipah infection has been confirmed in Maruthonkara and Ayancheri grama panchayats in Kozhikode, several parts of the two panchayats besides areas in seven others have been declared as containment zones. These include wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Ayancheri panchayat, wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,12, 13 and 14 of Maruthonkara, wards 1, 2, 7,8,9 and 20 of Thiruvallur, wards 3, 4, 5, 6,7 ,8 ,9 and 10 of Kuttiadi, wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 of Kayakkodi, wards 2, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 of Kavilumpara, wards 3, 4 and 5 of Vilyappilli, wards 1, 2 and 19 of Changaroth and ward 4 and 13 of Purameri.

Mental health support

The Department of Health has formed a psycho-social support team to alleviate the tension and lack of sleep of those in the primary and secondary contact list of the Nipah victims in the State. Each person under observation is being contacted by the team offering solutions and treatment when necessary. Their family members are also offered counselling, if necessary.

The psycho-social support team has been formed under the mental health programme of the department.

The services of the team can be availed on the helpline number 0495 2961385 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the district level. Besides, the ‘Tele Manass’ service at the State level is available round the clock on the toll free number 14416.

Control room

More than 300 people have so far contacted the 24-hour control room set up at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode to coordinate the Nipah control activities. Most people contact the control room for details on Nipah symptoms, containment zones and self reporting.

The control room works in three shifts and deals with contact tracing, treatment, medicines, safety equipment, coordination between hospitals, data management, counselling and media coordination. It also analyses the functioning of the 18 core committees that have been formed to manage the situation. Information regarding the health conditions of every one who is in the contact list so far is being collected at the control room.

The public can contact the control room on 0495 2383100, 0495 2383101, 0495 2384100, 0495 2384101, 0495 2386100. Those with Nipah symptoms can also contact the control room for guidance.

Holiday declared

The district administration has declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kozhikode on September 14 and 15 in view of the Nipah virus spread in some areas of the district.