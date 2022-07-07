New principal for Kozhikode medical college
E.V. Gopi, Professor and Head of the Department of General Surgery, has taken charge as the new Principal of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. An order appointing him was issued by the Joint Secretary, Health, on Thursday. The medical college did not have a full-time principal since April 30 when the incumbent V.R. Rajendran Retired.
