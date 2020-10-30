New Korappuzha bridge to be opened by December

Completion of arches, approach roads gathering pace

The new bridge, which is being constructed across the Korappuzha river, on the national highway connecting Kozhikode city and Kannur will be opened by December.

Construction work on the bridge continued to be brisk and almost 75% of the work has been finished. The new bridge was expected to be opened in April this year. However, the devastating floods last year and the COVID-19 situation delayed the work for several months.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the finished work included construction of seven pillars and their spans of the 224- metre bridge. Two more spans have to be completed. Also, the completion of arches and approach roads was gathering pace.

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS) is building the bridge at a cost of ₹27.17 crore.

Demolition work on the old bridge began in mid-December, 2018. The old bridge, which was constructed during the British era, became unmotorable due to the plying of heavy vehicles.

The State government proposed the construction of a new bridge a few years ago. Then the Kerala Road Fund Board had channelised funds for the project through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.