Kozhikode

New firm begins operations at Kozhikode Cyberpark

The Bengaluru-based IT firm, Hexwhale Interactive, has started operations at the government-run Cyberpark in Kozhikode.

The company came with over a decade of experience in mobile application development, web and IT services. Parisons Group chairman N.K. Muhammed Ali and Bengaluru-based Empire Group chairman KPC Muhammed Kunhi jointly inaugurated the newly set up office at Sahya building at the Cyberpark.

Hexwhale managing director Masud Muhammed, operations head Jiljil Gonvid, creative director Joby Thomas, Cyberpark deputy manager Bijesh Adhikarath, CAFIT president Haris P.T., and secretary Abdul Gafur attended the event.


