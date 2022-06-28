Kozhikode

New firm at Govt. Cyberpark in Kozhikode

Vikn Codes, a software company with over three years experience in the IT sector, opened its new branch at the Government Cyberpark here on Tuesday. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the branch.


